Schuler eagerly awaits duel with European champion

"The 100 meter hurdles, long jump, javelin and shot put are actually my standard disciplines at individual state championships anyway," grins all-rounder Chiara Schuler. But this weekend, the 23-year-old will be competing in a fifth discipline in Linz. "As the schedule is not exactly ideal for me and my four standard disciplines are held within three hours on Saturday, I wouldn't have had anything to do on Sunday. That's why I'm also competing in the discus throw." The Hörbranzer recently won the national title in Lustenau with a distance of 36.65 meters.