37-year-old in custody
Kicking: Rabid burglar injures police officer
In Baden, a 37-year-old man violently resisted arrest after an attempted burglary in a caravan. Now he is in custody!
Officers in Baden had to take quite a beating: An ordinary burglar turned out to be a real bully in this case and let his fists do the talking. After the 37-year-old was observed trying to break into a caravan, the police received an emergency call.
Police spat at and attacked
A manhunt was immediately launched and the suspect was quickly apprehended. Much to the displeasure of the man from Möllersdorf, who violently resisted arrest. One of the intervening officers was injured in the process. But that was not all: in a rage, the criminal began to spit at the law enforcement officers in the patrol car. He then completely lost control
As a result, another police officer in the passenger seat was injured by being kicked hard. With the help of special forces, the unruly rioter was finally taken to the cell.
Rapid intervention group "tamed" the man
There, the man with several previous convictions continued to rage happily, damaging the toilet flush, for example. The 37-year-old was charged with attempted burglary, resisting law enforcement, grievous bodily harm and grievous damage to property. He is currently in custody in Wiener Neustadt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.