Stonehenge is clean again after paint attack

Organization: Action "does not help the cause"

Stonehenge is one of the UK's most famous landmarks. The stones are aligned with the position of the sun at the summer and winter solstices. The protest action is difficult to understand, as the stones represent the desire to connect with nature, said Merriman. He respects the right to demonstrate and would like people to keep their protests away from cultural sites, museums and galleries, "because we feel it doesn't help their cause".