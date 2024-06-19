“Just a matter of the head”: Seiwald doesn’t want to hear any excuses

It remains to be seen who will play alongside him against Poland. In the opening game, the ball-safe Florian Grillitsch played in Schlager's position. However, team boss Ralf Rangnick could also order captain Marcel Sabitzer or Konrad Laimer back into the defensive midfield center and put Wimmer in the starting eleven instead of Grillitsch. In any case, Seiwald is undisputed. "It's extremely important for me that the confidence is there and that I get the playing time that I didn't get in Leipzig," said the Kuchler. "That gives me confidence for the next few games."