“No devil’s bargain”: organic farmer is in favor of renaturation

Critics fear restrictions on agriculture

Alongside the ÖVP, the Chamber of Agriculture and the Farmers' Association are among the most vocal critics of the new regulation. Among other things, they fear that it will lead to fields being set aside. "Austrian agriculture and forestry live and breathe environmental protection, are European record holders with their share of biodiversity areas and are constantly plagued with new legal and bureaucratic requirements. We must stop abolishing ourselves," says Franz Waldenberger, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture.