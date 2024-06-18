Report: Intelligence service in Israel was aware of Hamas plans

In April, the head of military intelligence, Aharon Chaliva, had already announced his resignation. Israel's Defense Minister Joaw Galant and the head of the domestic intelligence service, Ronen Bar, also took responsibility for allowing the bloody terrorist attack, which left more than 1,200 dead and more than 250 kidnapped, to happen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has not yet taken personal responsibility. Recently, tensions between Israel's political and military leadership have risen significantly in the dispute over the question of guilt.