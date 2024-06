Graz cosmetic surgeon may no longer operate

Teresa M. (name changed) wanted to reward herself with liposuction. She contacted a cosmetic surgeon in Graz who performed the procedure on her in Lower Austria in 2020. If she had known the consequences of what was actually a minor operation, she would never have decided to have it done. Because since then, as the Krone reported, her life has been a misery. The surgeon perforated her bowel no less than ten times, sometimes even double-walled!