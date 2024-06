“The smell of corpses eats into your hair”

Holzer's memories of his first assignment: "It was in an apartment in Vienna. A young man had killed his father. And I made a serious rookie mistake before cleaning up. I looked at the photos of the family hanging on the walls. And then there was this horrible movie in my head. The crime played out in front of me, the scene of the son stabbing his father. A colleague realized what was happening to me and brought me back to reality: 'Don't think about the tragedy or you'll go crazy. Just do your job and think about something nice while you're doing it'."