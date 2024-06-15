HTL students aim high with satellite

Start on Tuesday

If Austro Control, Linz Airport and the Austrian Armed Forces give the green light, the satellite will take off on Tuesday morning. Using a weather balloon, it will ascend to an altitude of around 36 kilometers, measuring numerous other data such as humidity and speed in addition to photos and videos. At the target altitude, the balloon will burst and the probe will gently sail back down on a parachute. According to current wind forecasts, it will land in the district of Freistadt, and several GPS transmitters should ensure that it is easy to find again. We wish you a safe flight!