Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Everything built by themselves

HTL students aim high with satellite

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 12:05

LeoSat is set to soar high into the stratosphere. The satellite, which was developed and built by four students at HTL Leonding as part of a diploma thesis, is to transmit data and photos during its high-altitude flight. If all the relevant authorities give the green light, the launch should take place on Tuesday.

comment0 Kommentare


The milled aluminum cube is only around ten cubic centimeters in size and weighs 717 grams. It contains all kinds of high-tech: ten measuring instruments for a wide range of data measurements, plus several GPS transmitters to make it easier to find. All of the instruments are built in-house, only the circuit boards, which were developed in-house, were manufactured in China.

Huge effort
Instead of the 180 hours of work per head required for a diploma thesis, the four students, who were supervised by three professors and financed by three sponsors from the private sector, stopped counting at 1000 hours. The development took 16 months and two school years, culminating in the satellite's flight lasting several hours on Tuesday.

From left: Jakob Schaumberger, Frederick Wögerbauer, supervising professor Matthias Kurz and Laurin Lintner show off the satellite's polystyrene housing and parachute, which weighs barely two kilos. (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
From left: Jakob Schaumberger, Frederick Wögerbauer, supervising professor Matthias Kurz and Laurin Lintner show off the satellite's polystyrene housing and parachute, which weighs barely two kilos.
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
From the left: Supervising professors Michael Wagner and Andreas Gallistl with the heart of the satellite (Bild: Einöder Horst)
From the left: Supervising professors Michael Wagner and Andreas Gallistl with the heart of the satellite
(Bild: Einöder Horst)
The satellite was developed entirely by the team. Everything was also built by the students, only the circuit boards were manufactured in China. (Bild: Einöder Horst)
The satellite was developed entirely by the team. Everything was also built by the students, only the circuit boards were manufactured in China.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

Practical experience gained
But why all this effort? "From the moment this idea was suggested to us in the third grade, we were hooked," explains Frederick Wögerbauer. Jakob Schaumberger agrees that the prospect of the start, the big goal, brought the four boys, who had known each other before but had never worked together, closer together. Everyone had a specific area of responsibility, but: "Coordinating and agreeing with each other to make it happen was certainly one of the most difficult things!" says Wögerbauer.

Start on Tuesday
If Austro Control, Linz Airport and the Austrian Armed Forces give the green light, the satellite will take off on Tuesday morning. Using a weather balloon, it will ascend to an altitude of around 36 kilometers, measuring numerous other data such as humidity and speed in addition to photos and videos. At the target altitude, the balloon will burst and the probe will gently sail back down on a parachute. According to current wind forecasts, it will land in the district of Freistadt, and several GPS transmitters should ensure that it is easy to find again. We wish you a safe flight!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf