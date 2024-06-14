Urgent measures
Relief demanded for Burgenland’s commuters
Burgenland is a commuter state. Over 100,000 Burgenlanders commute to work every day. In Burgenland, measures to ease the burden have already been implemented on the initiative of the SPÖ Landtagklub. However, the SPÖ Landtagsklub is calling for further support from the federal government, in particular the abolition of the CO2 tax, a reform of the commuter allowance and an increase in the official mileage allowance to 60 cents.
The average commuting time of 35 minutes and the highest car density in Austria of 679 cars per 1,000 inhabitants show that many Burgenlanders are dependent on their cars. Comprehensive measures are urgently needed to reduce the burden on commuters.
Renewed demands on the federal government
For many Burgenlanders, the car remains indispensable due to their working hours or profession. Back in May 2023, the SPÖ provincial parliamentary group called on the federal government to provide relief for commuters by means of an urgent motion in the provincial parliament. As nothing has been done so far, the political pressure on the ÖVP-Green federal government is being increased: a change in the commuter allowance and the commuter euro to a kilometer-based deduction, regardless of income, would ensure that every kilometer driven is worth the same, which would relieve the burden on low earners and part-time employees in particular. There are also calls for the abolition of the CO2 tax, which represents an additional financial burden for commuters.
SPÖ commuter spokesman Wolfgang Sodl criticizes the current situation: "The high CO2 tax and the recent increases in the NoVA are an enormous burden on commuters. We urgently need an effective commuter relief package." The Burgenland state parliament has repeatedly spoken out against this tax. "An increase in the official mileage allowance to at least 60 cents per kilometer driven and an annual adjustment to inflation are also necessary," adds SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst.
Comprehensive public transport
The Burgenland state government has already taken several steps to improve the situation for commuters. These include the modernization of public transport, the takeover of bus line operations by Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland and the introduction of the innovative Burgenland call-and-collect cab (BAST). In addition, 500 WIPARK parking spaces were provided at 19 locations in Vienna at favorable conditions for commuters. Together with ÖBB, over 260 million euros will flow into Burgenland's rail projects until 2027.
Roland Fürst, Chairman of the SPÖ, emphasizes: "Burgenland is investing in the future and offering its commuters modern, attractive alternatives to the car. We are showing that there is another way. While the federal government remains inactive, we are focusing on concrete measures to support our population."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
