Relief demanded for Burgenland’s commuters

Renewed demands on the federal government

For many Burgenlanders, the car remains indispensable due to their working hours or profession. Back in May 2023, the SPÖ provincial parliamentary group called on the federal government to provide relief for commuters by means of an urgent motion in the provincial parliament. As nothing has been done so far, the political pressure on the ÖVP-Green federal government is being increased: a change in the commuter allowance and the commuter euro to a kilometer-based deduction, regardless of income, would ensure that every kilometer driven is worth the same, which would relieve the burden on low earners and part-time employees in particular. There are also calls for the abolition of the CO2 tax, which represents an additional financial burden for commuters.