More respect than ever for our ÖFB team

All among the top 28 in the world

Our opponents France and the Netherlands follow in fourth and fifth place - that alone shows how difficult the red-white-red group is. This is also underpinned by the statistics: no other group is as difficult and therefore as good as ours in terms of places in the soccer world rankings - all four teams are among the top 28 in the world; if you only take the teams from Europe, then the numbers are 1 (France), 5 (Netherlands), 13 (Austria) and 16 (Poland).