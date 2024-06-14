Lousy tricks! Why Ironman aces switch off their cell phones

Money should not be your motivation

The reasons why perfect preparation without any distractions is important are obvious. Winning the Ironman in Klagenfurt brings 15,000 dollars in prize money - and for two starters, tickets to the World Championships in Hawaii. Nevertheless, Vallant emphasizes: "During the race you ask yourself several times: Why am I actually doing this to myself? If the answer is money, you won't achieve anything - you have to live for the sport to be at the front."