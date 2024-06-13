Region forges plans in old granary

The location was decided years ago: As the "Krone" reported, an old granary in the center of Mauterndorf is to house the first visitor center for the biosphere reserve. The history of the old masonry dates back to the 11th century: it was important as a toll station and was also the granary of Mauterndorf Castle. In the future, it is primarily vacation guests who opt for gentle tourism in the region who will come and go here. The goal is clear: "We want to create a window into the region," says Biosphere Reserve boss Markus Schaflechner.