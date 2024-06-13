Visitor center
Region forges plans in old granary
The first visitor center for the biosphere park in Mauterndorf is becoming more concrete. The timetable is now set. The people of Lungau can also contribute ideas.
The location was decided years ago: As the "Krone" reported, an old granary in the center of Mauterndorf is to house the first visitor center for the biosphere reserve. The history of the old masonry dates back to the 11th century: it was important as a toll station and was also the granary of Mauterndorf Castle. In the future, it is primarily vacation guests who opt for gentle tourism in the region who will come and go here. The goal is clear: "We want to create a window into the region," says Biosphere Reserve boss Markus Schaflechner.
Financing was unclear for a long time. Now there is movement in the plans again: "The state, all 15 Lungau municipalities and the tourism associations are behind us," says Schaflechner.
Cost estimates are on the table: the renovation of the building will cost around seven million euros and the exhibition another two million euros. The focus on the exhibition concept has now also been sharpened. There will be a call for tenders this year.
Lungau residents can contribute their ideas
Lungau residents can also contribute their ideas via an ideas form on the Internet.
If everything goes according to the planners' wishes, the visitor center could open in 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
