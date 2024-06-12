90-day upper limit
Vienna tightens rules for landlords on Airbnb
From July, significantly stricter rules will apply in Vienna for short-term tourist rentals of apartments. In future, anyone who advertises on platforms such as Airbnb may only do so for a maximum of 90 days per year. Previously, there were only limits for areas that were designated as residential zones. Now properties outside these zones are also affected. Vienna wants to prevent living space from being permanently withdrawn from the market.
This is not the first time that Vienna has restricted the tourist rental of apartments. In 2018, areas that were designated as residential zones were banned. According to the building regulations, "commercial use for short-term accommodation purposes" is no longer permitted there - at least not on a regular basis. Those who occasionally offer such accommodation during vacations, for example, may continue to do so.
Longer rentals only with permission
Now comes the next step. Short-term rentals of apartments that exceed a total duration of 90 days per calendar year will generally only be permitted in exceptional cases. Temporary permits can be issued for this outside of residential zones. However, this requires the consent of all apartment owners, for example.
Anyone wishing to obtain permission to advertise for longer periods from July onwards must therefore submit an application. According to the office of Housing Councillor Kathrin Gaal (SPÖ), such applications have already been received. At the end of May, 313 applications had been submitted. The front-runner here is the 3rd district with 37 applications, followed by districts 10 and 15 with 35 and 33 applications respectively.
Specially created office to track violations
A comparison with the local tax collection is planned to monitor the measure. The tax must be paid when renting via online portals. However, a separate office will also be set up to track unauthorized short-term rentals. Details on this are to be presented soon.
According to the town hall, it is difficult to estimate how many apartments are affected. Owners of a property can, in principle, decide whether to rent it out themselves, it said. However, if you are the tenant of a property, you cannot simply sublet it. It is not known how many contracts allow this, emphasized a spokesperson. In any case, it is not permitted to advertise apartments from non-profit housing cooperatives or municipal apartments on the relevant platforms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.