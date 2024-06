Russia and Belarus: nuclear weapons exercise continues

Largest nuclear arsenal in the world

According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world with 5580 nuclear warheads. The anti-nuclear weapons campaign ICAN even estimates that Russia has 6255 warheads. This means that Russia could destroy the entire world several times over. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia agreed with other successor states to take over the Soviet nuclear arsenal on its own. Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan handed over the weapons stationed in their countries by 1996.