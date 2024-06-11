Due to overproduction
Tesla drastically lowers prices for the Model Y, but …
Tesla has too many Model Ys in stock - and is "selling off" the vehicles at a 6000 euro discount. However, the price only applies in Germany and only for pre-configured vehicles. In fact, there should be no reason not to make a pilgrimage to our neighbors to buy a car. But then it will be difficult for us to promote e-mobility. Although not impossible.
With the price plus the subsidy, you could easily become a Tesla disciple, especially as the Model Y doesn't yet have the impractical steering wheel with the buttons for the indicators. After all, the Tesla SUV is as spacious as it is economical and is also the world's best-selling electric car.
Tesla calls the price promotion "environmental bonus", which is limited until the end of June and thanks to which the entry-level price of the five-door model in Germany is reduced from 45,000 to around 39,000 euros. The rear-wheel drive version is available with a small battery for a range of 455 kilometers. The rear-wheel drive version with a range of 600 kilometers costs around 43,000 euros. Prices for the all-wheel drive models range between 49,000 and 54,000 euros.
Since the abolition of the state environmental bonus, many manufacturers in Germany have reduced the prices of their electric cars at the beginning of the year with similar discount campaigns, usually by several thousand euros. Tesla responded during this phase with only moderate price reductions, including for the Model Y. In the meantime, many of the often temporary discount campaigns have expired. This makes Tesla's current move, which can be seen as a reaction to the car manufacturer's acute sales problems, all the more surprising.
Discount is somewhat hidden
Tesla has been struggling with sharply declining sales figures for several months now. Last May, the US company sold around 1900 vehicles in Germany, around 64 percent fewer cars than a year earlier, while sales of electric cars fell by around 30 percent overall. Tesla's problem: the parking spaces for the Model Ys that have been produced but not sold are now full. It is precisely for these vehicles that the discount is now being granted. However, the reduced price is not displayed in the configurator, but advertised separately on the manufacturer's homepage. The discount notice is accompanied by a footnote that limits the environmental bonus to pre-configured vehicles that are delivered by June 30. If delivery takes place later, customers will not benefit from the promotion.
Dealers make up for missing bonus
There are currently other suppliers in our neighboring countries that are offering high discounts. These include Fiat, for example, with the 500 Elektro, the basic version of which currently costs 24,500 instead of 29,500 euros. Toyota is offering a further 8,000 euros discount until the end of June on the bz4X model, which was already discounted in April. The crossover thus temporarily costs around 35,000 euros and is therefore even cheaper than the comparable Tesla Model Y.
Prices here:
In Austria, Tesla charges 45,000 euros for the base model of the Model Y. The rear-wheel drive version with a larger battery costs 49,000 euros and the all-wheel drive model 52,000 euros. In each case plus 1000 euros flat rate, minus subsidy (for private individuals).
Subsidy despite purchase abroad?
Just because you have bought an electric car abroad rather than in Austria does not necessarily mean that you have to do without the domestic e-mobility subsidy. The FAQ of the Climate and Energy Fund states:
"If an electric vehicle is purchased abroad and imported into Austria, it can be subsidized in compliance with the other eligibility requirements, provided the invoice has the required information text "e-mobility bonus" and the required bonus has been granted in the correct amount and designated as an "e-mobility bonus".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
