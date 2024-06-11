Tesla drastically lowers prices for the Model Y, but …

Discount is somewhat hidden

Tesla has been struggling with sharply declining sales figures for several months now. Last May, the US company sold around 1900 vehicles in Germany, around 64 percent fewer cars than a year earlier, while sales of electric cars fell by around 30 percent overall. Tesla's problem: the parking spaces for the Model Ys that have been produced but not sold are now full. It is precisely for these vehicles that the discount is now being granted. However, the reduced price is not displayed in the configurator, but advertised separately on the manufacturer's homepage. The discount notice is accompanied by a footnote that limits the environmental bonus to pre-configured vehicles that are delivered by June 30. If delivery takes place later, customers will not benefit from the promotion.