Schwarzach
Less congestion at last: traffic circle strengthens town center
How lively is the center of Schwarzach? The new traffic circle calms the traffic situation in the center. Construction work is still in full swing. And there are further plans.
Construction work on the new traffic circle is still in full swing: by the end of August, the traffic circle, which cost around 1.3 million euros including the station bridge, should significantly reduce traffic congestion.
"We are doing well in the center," says Mayor Andreas Haitzer (SPÖ) with satisfaction. The 3,500 residents of Schwarzach find a good mix of businesses in the town center: grocery stores, a hospital and doctors right in the center, therapists, an optician. The head of the town put a stop to a grocer who wanted to move years ago and build on a greenfield site. Haitzer: "We would have produced a ruined building."
Too few landlords in the town center
The restaurant scene has thinned out. With the Bräustüberl, only one traditional pub remains. The traditional Hotel Post closed during the coronavirus pandemic and sold the building. After temporarily becoming temporary accommodation for the retirement home, it is now permanently empty - next door to the old ballroom, which is in urgent need of renovation. A combination with the "Hotel Post neu" would be conceivable. However, the owner has not yet put a project on the table. The hope in Schwarzach is that it will not continue to develop into an eyesore.
One embellishment has already been scheduled: the asphalted square in front of the municipal office is soon to make way for a green space.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.