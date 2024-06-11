Vorteilswelt
Schwarzach

Less congestion at last: traffic circle strengthens town center

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 13:00

How lively is the center of Schwarzach? The new traffic circle calms the traffic situation in the center. Construction work is still in full swing. And there are further plans.

Construction work on the new traffic circle is still in full swing: by the end of August, the traffic circle, which cost around 1.3 million euros including the station bridge, should significantly reduce traffic congestion.

"We are doing well in the center," says Mayor Andreas Haitzer (SPÖ) with satisfaction. The 3,500 residents of Schwarzach find a good mix of businesses in the town center: grocery stores, a hospital and doctors right in the center, therapists, an optician. The head of the town put a stop to a grocer who wanted to move years ago and build on a greenfield site. Haitzer: "We would have produced a ruined building."

Construction work on the traffic circle will continue until August. (Bild: Andreas Haitzer)
Too few landlords in the town center
The restaurant scene has thinned out. With the Bräustüberl, only one traditional pub remains. The traditional Hotel Post closed during the coronavirus pandemic and sold the building. After temporarily becoming temporary accommodation for the retirement home, it is now permanently empty - next door to the old ballroom, which is in urgent need of renovation. A combination with the "Hotel Post neu" would be conceivable. However, the owner has not yet put a project on the table. The hope in Schwarzach is that it will not continue to develop into an eyesore.

One embellishment has already been scheduled: the asphalted square in front of the municipal office is soon to make way for a green space.

Sabine Salzmann
