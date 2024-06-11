Less congestion at last: traffic circle strengthens town center

Too few landlords in the town center

The restaurant scene has thinned out. With the Bräustüberl, only one traditional pub remains. The traditional Hotel Post closed during the coronavirus pandemic and sold the building. After temporarily becoming temporary accommodation for the retirement home, it is now permanently empty - next door to the old ballroom, which is in urgent need of renovation. A combination with the "Hotel Post neu" would be conceivable. However, the owner has not yet put a project on the table. The hope in Schwarzach is that it will not continue to develop into an eyesore.