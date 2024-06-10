Brandstätter’s successor in the National Council fixed

Best result for the party so far

After recent modest results, the NEOS achieved its best result to date in the EU elections on Sunday. The provisional figures - without the outstanding polling cards - assume ten percent of the vote. "Two parties won yesterday - NEOS is one of them. While the FPÖ clearly won due to a jolt from the right, we NEOS successfully strengthened the pro-European center," said Secretary General Douglas Hoyos on Monday.