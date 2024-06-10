Vorteilswelt
Change at NEOS

Brandstätter’s successor in the National Council fixed

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 17:21

As NEOS EU lead candidate Helmut Brandstätter is moving into the EU Parliament, his seat in the National Council will become vacant. Karl-Arthur Arlamovsky was announced as his successor on Monday. The former Federal Councillor will be sworn in to the National Council this week, according to the party.

comment0 Kommentare

Karl-Arthur Arlamovsky has been a member of the Federal Council since November 2020, representing the federal state of Vienna. The NEOS co-founder's political roots lie in the Students' Union; Arlamovsky studied physics and law.

He will now be succeeded in the Federal Council by 50-year-old lawyer Manuela-Anna Sumah-Vospernik, who is currently a NEOS district councillor in Vienna-Währing.

Best result for the party so far
After recent modest results, the NEOS achieved its best result to date in the EU elections on Sunday. The provisional figures - without the outstanding polling cards - assume ten percent of the vote. "Two parties won yesterday - NEOS is one of them. While the FPÖ clearly won due to a jolt from the right, we NEOS successfully strengthened the pro-European center," said Secretary General Douglas Hoyos on Monday.

Zitat Icon

While the FPÖ has clearly won through a jolt from the right, we NEOS have successfully strengthened the pro-European center.

Generalsekretär Douglas Hoyos

In future, Austria will have 20 MEPs in the European Parliament, including two from the NEOS. According to the provisional results, the FPÖ will have six MEPs, the ÖVP and SPÖ five each and the Greens two.

There are also changes in other parties as a result of the election results. For example, Maria Fischer, Mayor of Spital/Semmering, will take over Elisabeth Grossmann's seat on the SPÖ Federal Council. Reinhold Lopatka's ÖVP seat in the National Council and those of Gerhard Hauser and Petra Steger (FPÖ), who are also moving to Brussels, are also to be filled.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

