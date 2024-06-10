Right-wing parties are becoming significantly stronger, but …

Macron's center camp was already weakened. It has not had an absolute majority in the National Assembly since 2022. Governing has been difficult ever since. The focus is also on the presidential election in just under three years' time. Macron, who beat Le Pen twice in the run-off, is not allowed to run again. It is still unclear who the centrists will send into the race and who would stand a chance against Le Pen. The daughter of far-right party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen has managed to present a much more moderate image and make the party electable even in the bourgeois camp.