Soccer summer
With the “Krone” in the very best places!
Summer is finally here and with it the eagerly awaited soccer event of the year: the European Championship! The "Krone" is giving away exclusive seats in the "Krone" fan zones for an unforgettable public viewing experience. Win a seat at our readers' table and enjoy the games up close, including food and drinks!
The "Krone" brings the European Football Championship directly to the Styrian districts! Our "Krone Fanzone on tour" starts just in time for the European Championship in Germany, which opens on June 14 with the match between Germany and Scotland. At our organized public viewing events in Kapfenberg, Leoben and Graz-Seiersberg, among others, you can watch the games in the open air with up to 1000 other soccer fans free of charge. Enjoy the incomparable atmosphere and share the excitement with other fans!
Public viewing in a class of its own
The first matches already promise pure excitement: on June 14, Germany will kick off the European Championships against Scotland. Be there live in Kapfenberg or Leoben! On June 17, the Austrian national team will play against France. You can also experience this game up close in Kapfenberg or Graz-Seiersberg. Further locations will follow.
Take part now and win
There is a special surprise for "Krone" readers: win an exclusive evening in one of our fan zones and experience the European Championship matches in a unique atmosphere! A reserved "Krone" reader's table for eight people awaits you, directly in front of our large LED screen. Food and drinks are all-inclusive - the perfect public viewing experience!
Look forward to a unique public viewing experience with family, friends or acquaintances and celebrate a big EURO party together with the "Krone". Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you will be our guest at the public viewings. The closing date for entries is June 12, 09:00 a.m.
