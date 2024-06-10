With the “Krone” in the very best places!

The "Krone" brings the European Football Championship directly to the Styrian districts! Our "Krone Fanzone on tour" starts just in time for the European Championship in Germany, which opens on June 14 with the match between Germany and Scotland. At our organized public viewing events in Kapfenberg, Leoben and Graz-Seiersberg, among others, you can watch the games in the open air with up to 1000 other soccer fans free of charge. Enjoy the incomparable atmosphere and share the excitement with other fans!