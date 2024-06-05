In the service of mankind
Go-Mobil celebrates its anniversary: almost 100 times to the moon
The association has been serving people in rural communities for 25 years and has opened up a third of Carinthia. A song was even composed for the anniversary.
This unique idea took off from Moosburg in 1999: Local associations - as of July there are already 23 of them - organize themselves and set up a private, low-cost transport service within their own municipal boundaries - for trips to the shops, to the doctor, to a party, to visit friends. And so the Go-Mobil idea has now expanded to 41 municipalities when the Görtschitztal also goes into operation in July.
Impressive statistics
The statistics alone are impressive: in 25 years, 3.2 million guests have been transported in the white cars, covering 35 million kilometers; this corresponds to 874 circumnavigations of the earth or 91 times the distance from the earth to the moon.
This is accomplished by 160 drivers, many of them local pensioners with a heart for their fellow human beings and excellent local knowledge, who drive to 1700 member businesses and important points in their home communities. The Go-Mobil is requested by telephone and billed in "Gos".
The anniversary in Klagenfurt's Konzerthaus culminated in a fashion show of the new driver equipment. And in a song that Go-Mobil driver Walter Finding composed and performed especially for his club. And which is now not only available to listen to on the Internet, but can even be downloaded as a telephone ringtone from the Go-Mobil homepage. Manuel Goritschnig from the Go-Mobil umbrella organization: "Attention, danger of catchy tunes!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
