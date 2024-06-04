Slovenia recognizes Palestine as a state

Some political observers are also of the opinion that the government accelerated the recognition procedure partly because of the European elections in order to mobilize its own voters. It had originally planned to make a decision by June 13 at the latest. It cannot be ruled out that the SDS's delaying maneuver will further motivate liberal and left-wing voters. According to surveys, the majority of public opinion in Slovenia is in favor of recognizing Palestine. As the pollster Andraž Zorko emphasized to the news portal "Necenzurirano", Palestine is an important issue for the left-wing political camp. "What migrants are for the right-wing camp, Palestine is for the left," he said.