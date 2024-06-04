Supplier of raw materials
“We can do forests” with drones, AI and genetics
It is primarily a home for wild animals, but also has many other tasks - the digital new world is helping the Styrian forest
Forest Week is coming up - an opportunity to focus on our important supplier of raw materials! From "just" a habitat for forest animals, it has to make the transition to a supplier of raw materials, a recreational area for everyone, a climate protector and a workplace for 40,000 Styrians. Each individual area presents challenges "that must be met with foresight", says forest owner Franz Mayr-Melnhof.
Innovations make you sit up and take notice. Drones are now being used to scan impassable areas after snowfalls and analyze damage. Using thermal imaging cameras, they save the lives of fawns that would otherwise be horribly slaughtered by mowers.
However, (digital) innovations also make it possible to plan the optimal stand with just a few clicks using the "traffic light", to carry out typifications and to forecast what a forest will look like in 50 or 100 years with different plantings. VR glasses can also be used to train forestry work.
Forest facts
- With 1.014 million hectares, Styria is the most densely forested federal state in Austria
- 61.8 percent is covered by trees
- 5.4 million cubic meters of wood are harvested every year
- Wood for an entire house grows back in 4 minutes
- 99 % are accessible to the public
- On June 12 there is a big forest festival on Graz's main square
Genetics: seed exchange with countries where it is even hotter and spruce trees still grow.
Then there is wood as a building material: "We don't extract more than grows back," emphasizes LR Simone Schmiedtbauer. She wants to push the wood hype even further: "The proportion of wood in buildings should exceed the 30% mark!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
