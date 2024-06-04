Vorteilswelt
A1 Beach Pro Vienna

From the “best tournament in the world” to the Olympics

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 09:00

The beach volleyball spectacle in Vienna from July 9 is also the dress rehearsal for the Games in Paris. Austria's teams around Horst/Hörl are eagerly awaiting the top event on the Heumarkt. Now decisive days await in Ostrava.

A small field at a height of 136 meters. The teams pass balls to each other - the advertising shoot on Vienna's A1 tower for the Beach Volleyball Elite 16 tournament at Heumarkt was a real highlight. "A great date, I've never played at such a lofty height in my long career," smiled Austria's star Alex Horst with Julian Hörl in an interview with "Krone".

Ronja Klinger, Hörl and Co. on the A1 tower. (Bild: Büro für interaktion/Alexander Jestl)
Ronja Klinger, Hörl and Co. on the A1 tower.
(Bild: Büro für interaktion/Alexander Jestl)

He then looked ahead to the "Week of Truth" at the media event in the Hotel InterContinental. From Wednesday, the decision on the Olympic ticket will have to be made and the fiercest rivals in the ranking, the Chilean cousins Marco and Esteban Grimalt, must be kept in check at the Elite16 tournament in Ostrava (Tch). "We are just ahead, we have to be better if they come ninth," says Horst, for whom this would be his fourth Olympic Games.

The dress rehearsal for Paris will take place on July 9 at the Heumarkt, with 16 top teams (including one from Austria) competing in both the men's and women's main competitions. "It's going to be an exciting showdown," says organizer Hannes Jagerhofer, whose classic event will be held earlier this time due to the Olympics and the Danube Island dates at Heumarkt. And thus returns to the city center after 2022. "We have a proper stadium for the first time, with around 4,000 seats in the Red Bull Beach Arena. There will be day and night sessions again."

Austria's teams, organizer Jagerhofer, ÖVV boss Leitner, Marco Harfmann from A1 and Co. are looking forward to the tournament. (Bild: ACTS/Lisa Schandl)
Austria's teams, organizer Jagerhofer, ÖVV boss Leitner, Marco Harfmann from A1 and Co. are looking forward to the tournament.
(Bild: ACTS/Lisa Schandl)

The Austrian teams are hugely looking forward to the A1 Beach Pro Vienna near the Stadtpark. Local hero Horst: "A Jagerhofer tournament at home - that's as good as it gets anyway." Moritz Pristauz from Vienna followed suit with partner Robin Seidl: "It's simply the best tournament in the world." Katharina Schützenhöfer and Lena Plesiutschnig are joined by the Klinger sisters, who are currently just outside the Olympic rankings: "You won't find fans and a backdrop like this in Vienna anywhere else." Martin Ermacora, back until next week's Nations Cup final after tearing his patella tendon (as with the women, this offers a second chance at the Olympics), praised another topic: Namely, that on the tour, which is criticized in many places, "you have great medialization in Vienna. This also makes it easier to market yourself well."

Of course, the beach spectacle always makes for great pictures that go out into the world.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
