From the “best tournament in the world” to the Olympics

The Austrian teams are hugely looking forward to the A1 Beach Pro Vienna near the Stadtpark. Local hero Horst: "A Jagerhofer tournament at home - that's as good as it gets anyway." Moritz Pristauz from Vienna followed suit with partner Robin Seidl: "It's simply the best tournament in the world." Katharina Schützenhöfer and Lena Plesiutschnig are joined by the Klinger sisters, who are currently just outside the Olympic rankings: "You won't find fans and a backdrop like this in Vienna anywhere else." Martin Ermacora, back until next week's Nations Cup final after tearing his patella tendon (as with the women, this offers a second chance at the Olympics), praised another topic: Namely, that on the tour, which is criticized in many places, "you have great medialization in Vienna. This also makes it easier to market yourself well."