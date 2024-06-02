Swiatek relentless – victory in just 40 minutes!

"A strange match"

In just 40 minutes, the shortest match of her career, Swiatek won 6:0, 6:0, scoring 48 points compared to just 10 for the Russian. "That was a really strange match", Swiatek didn't even know what had happened. Incidentally, this is not the first time she has achieved this rare feat at Roland Garros. Last year, she had already handed out the double zero to Wang Xinyu from China, and she has already achieved this five times in her career.