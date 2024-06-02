6:0, 6:0 over Potapova
Swiatek relentless – victory in just 40 minutes!
Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open at express speed. The Polish player put in a flawless performance against Anastasia Potapova, winning 6:0, 6:0 in just 40 minutes.
Swiatek is well known for handing out "zeros" to her opponents, especially on clay. No player has won nearly as many sets to "0" or "1" in recent years. However, her performance against Potapova was particularly special, an expression of absolute dominance.
The world number one made virtually no mistakes and dominated almost every rally from the start. Her superiority became increasingly clear as the match progressed, with 32 of the last 36 rallies going to the tournament favorite.
"A strange match"
In just 40 minutes, the shortest match of her career, Swiatek won 6:0, 6:0, scoring 48 points compared to just 10 for the Russian. "That was a really strange match", Swiatek didn't even know what had happened. Incidentally, this is not the first time she has achieved this rare feat at Roland Garros. Last year, she had already handed out the double zero to Wang Xinyu from China, and she has already achieved this five times in her career.
Swiatek had already played against Potapova at U12 and U14 level, where she also suffered bitter defeats, as she reported. In the semi-final of the Orange Bowl, for example, when she had match point. What has changed since then? "I don't know. Probably everything because I'm older and play better."
Gauff also continues easily
AlsoCoco Gauff only needed 60 minutes to reach the quarter-finals. The US American, who lost to Swiatek in the Paris final two years ago, defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) 6:1, 6:2. "I'm really happy with my performance," said the world number three. The last time we played, it was really tough."
