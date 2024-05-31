Industrial-grade quantum computer unveiled

Semiconductors as the raw material of the 21st century

For Scholz, promoting microelectronics is a strategic move. "Semiconductors are the raw material of the 21st century," said the Chancellor at the activation of the quantum computer. Germany and Europe must be at the forefront of all key future technologies on a global scale. In addition to quantum technologies, this also included artificial intelligence, biotechnology and nuclear fusion. "Only if we are at the cutting edge everywhere can we influence where the journey takes us," said Scholz.