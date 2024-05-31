Exhibition in Vienna
Win Formula 1 for Father’s Day with the “Krone”
Impressive F1 exhibition in Vienna enters the home straight. The "Krone" is giving away 20 x 2 tickets for a visit.
The last chance to experience the captivating Formula 1 show in Vienna is drawing ever closer. Because the exhibition in the METAStadt is entering the home straight. There is still time to visit the popular meeting place for motorsport enthusiasts until June 16.
The organizers of the show have also put together a special ticket package for Father's Day (June 9). There is a 10 percent discount on all tickets purchased between June 1 and 9. These can be booked now at oeticket.com or on site at the box office. Opening hours of the exhibition: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am.
Covering an area of 3000 square meters, the Formula 1 show offers a captivating mix of unpublished film and image material as well as impressive audiovisual elements, interactive exhibits and historic Grand Prix racing cars and cars from different eras. The exhibition provides unique insights into the history of the premier class of motorsport and the extraordinary world of Formula 1.
It's not just motorsport enthusiasts who will get their money's worth.
With the chequered flag approaching, the "Krone" is giving away 20 x 2 tickets for the exhibition. Simply fill out the form to take part! The closing date for entries is June 4, 2024, 9 a.m.
