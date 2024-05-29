Vorteilswelt
Retrospective

Photographs as great cinema at the Albertina

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 19:35

A photographer like a film director: the Albertina pays tribute to the extraordinary US artist Gregory Crewdson in a retrospective.

It's almost as if an entire movie is running in a single frame. This is why photographer Gregory Crewdson calls his artistic works "single-frame movies". And he approaches his elaborate productions like a film director. Months of planning go into the large-format photos. They are created with the help of up to hundreds of people from the casting, costume, technical and art departments.

The small American town becomes the backdrop for mysterious scenes between fact and fiction, for a pictorial soul-searching exploration of abysses, fears and loneliness.

In the famous "Twilight" series, people are confronted with inexplicable phenomena. (Bild: The ALBERTINA Museum, Vienna – Permanent loan, Private Collection © Gregory Crewdson)
In the famous "Twilight" series, people are confronted with inexplicable phenomena.
(Bild: The ALBERTINA Museum, Vienna – Permanent loan, Private Collection © Gregory Crewdson)
Social decline of society beyond the American dream: the series "Cathedral of the Pines" (Bild: The ALBERTINA Museum, Vienna – Permanent loan, Private Collection © Gregory Crewdson)
Social decline of society beyond the American dream: the series "Cathedral of the Pines"
(Bild: The ALBERTINA Museum, Vienna – Permanent loan, Private Collection © Gregory Crewdson)
For his latest series "Eveningside", Crewdson was inspired by the visual language of film noir. (Bild: The ALBERTINA Museum, Vienna – Courtesy of the Artist © Gregory Crewdson)
For his latest series "Eveningside", Crewdson was inspired by the visual language of film noir.
(Bild: The ALBERTINA Museum, Vienna – Courtesy of the Artist © Gregory Crewdson)

Exposing the dark and uncanny
It is no coincidence that many of the images are reminiscent of David Lynch. The cult director is one of Crewdson's sources of inspiration. His film "Blue Velvet" defined him in his student days, he once confessed in an interview with "Der Spiegel". He was deeply moved by "how the film uses American slang to reveal something dark and sinister".

His father, a psychoanalyst in Brooklyn, also had a great influence on his work. "Psychiatrists have a certain distance from the world and at the same time a certain empathy. What I inherited from my father was this combination of distance and intimacy. My pictures show intimate moments, but from a distance," says Crewdson.

A show like there has never been before
A donation of 182 works by the photographer, who was born in 1962, was the starting point for the "Gregory Crewdson Retrospective" at the Albertina. "We are showing nine series, from the beginnings in the 1980s to the present day. Never before has there been such a complete overview," says curator Walter Moser. From the series "Early Work" from the 1980s, which is still reminiscent of classic documentary photography, to "Twilight", in which people are confronted with inexplicable phenomena, to the most recent series "Eveningside" in the visual language of film noir. They are all great cinema.

The exhibition can be seen at the Albertina in Vienna until September 9.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Franziska Trost
Franziska Trost
