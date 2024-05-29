Blood cancer: get typed and save lives

You know what it's like to save a life

Milla Prenner from Buchschachen has already been able to donate her stem cells. She says: "I didn't think twice about it at the time and have never regretted it. If I have the chance to save a life with a little effort, then I have to do it." Her stem cells went to Germany. Peter Jandrasits feels the same way. He has also donated - without regretting it. "It wasn't a big deal for me. But for the person who received my stem cells, it was a matter of life and death. You don't think about it. You just help."