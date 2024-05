It’s all go at cards in the Seidl household

"Rather quiet. Not shy, but he doesn't always have his mouth open," answers Simon Seidl when asked what his brother Matthias is like off the pitch. "But he also laughs when I don't say something really funny," says the footballer from Blau-Weiß Linz, who maintains very close contact with "Matti" - as the Rapid player and ÖFB footballer is known to his friends and family. From an early age.