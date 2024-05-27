Next Liberty plans an “incredible” season

A hit from London's West End

The play "Pride and Prejudice* (*or so)" by British author Isobel McArthur, in which she lets the mute maids from Jane Austen's classic novel have their say with plenty of wit, has already been celebrated on stages from London to Berlin. The family musical that Martin Brachvogel and Werner Holzwarth bring to the stage at the end of the season is also very entertaining: "Schwein gehabt!" is the name of the play in which the outsider Veronika receives unexpected support from a pig choir. And with "Undine undone", after the successful production "Big Bang Theory", the company is once again collaborating with Graz University of the Arts.