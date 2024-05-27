Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Graz Children's Theater

Next Liberty plans an “incredible” season

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 20:00

The current season is not over yet, but the Graz-based children's and youth theater Next Liberty presented its plans for the coming season on Monday. Of the six premieres planned, five are world premieres.

comment0 Kommentare

With 46,000 visitors and an occupancy rate of 86 percent, the Next Liberty can once again look back on a successful season, which is still running. "Unbelievable", says artistic director Michael Schilhan - in line with the motto he and his team have chosen for the coming season.

Five world premieres
But another number is also incredible: five of the six premieres planned from the fall are world premieres - starting with the new children's play "Frida und der Neinja-Ritter" by Philipp Löhle, which opens the season.

Michael Schilhan is already looking forward to the young audience. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Michael Schilhan is already looking forward to the young audience.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

However, it is not only the focus on contemporary plays that is to blame for this series of premieres, but also an exciting rediscovery: in the 1950s and 60s, Erica Lillegg was one of the country's best-known authors of books for young people - today, the Graz native has fallen into oblivion. They want to change that by adapting her young adult novel "Vevi" for the stage for the first time.

A hit from London's West End
The play "Pride and Prejudice* (*or so)" by British author Isobel McArthur, in which she lets the mute maids from Jane Austen's classic novel have their say with plenty of wit, has already been celebrated on stages from London to Berlin. The family musical that Martin Brachvogel and Werner Holzwarth bring to the stage at the end of the season is also very entertaining: "Schwein gehabt!" is the name of the play in which the outsider Veronika receives unexpected support from a pig choir. And with "Undine undone", after the successful production "Big Bang Theory", the company is once again collaborating with Graz University of the Arts.

The "Faust" production by Nikolaus Habjan celebrates its 100th performance (Bild: stella)
The "Faust" production by Nikolaus Habjan celebrates its 100th performance
(Bild: stella)

However, it is also incredible how often the Next Liberty has already shown Nikolaus Habjan's adaptation of "Faust" since its premiere in 2015: This will be revived in November - celebrating its 100th performance: "25,000 people have already seen the play," says Schilhan proudly. "The Suitcase of Adele Kurzweil", "Das Neinhorn" and "A Christmas Story" will also remain on the program in the coming season. The Mezzanin Theater will also be a guest with its inclusive "Momo".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf