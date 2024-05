“We’re having just as much trouble as Bayern”

FC Pinzgau and the search for a coach - a complicated story. Johannes Schützinger will leave the Western League club in the summer, but it remains to be seen who will succeed him. "It's really not easy to find someone", says section manager Hannes Rottenspacher. A "compatriot" has also been looking for a new coach for quite some time now: FC Bayern Munich sports director Christoph Freund, who is known to come from Leogang. "Of course, we don't compare ourselves to Bayern," laughs Rottenspacher, "but we're having just as much trouble finding a coach as they are."