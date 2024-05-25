Igniter put 20 residents in danger

Stairwell filled with smoke

The fire was noticed when a 19-year-old came home shortly before half past five in the morning on Saturday. He ran to his mother, who then set the rescue chain in motion. A total of ten fire departments arrived at the scene, four breathing apparatus teams advanced into the cellar and through the smoke-filled stairwell to the apartments. While the small fires in the basement were extinguished, the firefighters brought the tenants to safety. They all escaped with a fright, only the 19-year-old fire detector had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.