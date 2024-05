“Instead of building blocks, he sorted tennis balls”

Many Austrians came - but only one stayed in the motherland of soccer: Andi Weimann! One month before his 16th birthday, he moved from Rapid to Aston Villa's academy and lived with a host family instead of a boarding school. He immediately felt at home. Blossomed. He scored 17 goals in 113 Premier League games and then established himself as a permanent fixture in the Championship, the second division. It took a tennis coach to ensure that the ÖFB striker was allowed to train at all.