Fire department divers face extreme situations

With the lift to the helicopter

"Three divers are always on standby - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. When the alarm is raised, they travel by helicopter or submersible to locations all over Carinthia," Germ continues. "We even have a cooperation with the UKH Klagenfurt. When the alarm is raised, the divers can take the lift to the roof in full gear and board the police helicopter there." Additional equipment is brought in by road with the "TAUCH" emergency vehicle.