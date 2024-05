ManUnied: Ten Hag has no intention of leaving

Erik ten Hag assumes that he will remain head coach of Manchester United in the coming season. Although, according to an English media report, the decision against the Dutchman has already been made, ten Hag plans to stay. When asked whether there had been any assurances from the club, the 54-year-old said ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (from 4pm in the krone.at ticker): "That's not necessary. We are going into next season."