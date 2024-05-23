Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pro-Palestine protest

Police clear occupied university in Berlin

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 23:03

In Berlin, police cleared the occupied building at Humboldt University on Thursday (see video above). Around 150 activists had been protesting against the actions of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip and for solidarity with Palestine.

comment0 Kommentare

The occupation was declared over late on Thursday evening. Some of the activists had left voluntarily, while others had to be taken away. The police forcibly opened the locked and partially barricaded doors and escorted people outside. There they established the identities of the demonstrators. According to an eyewitness, the atmosphere was angry. According to initial information, there were no injuries.

Around 150 activists protested for solidarity with Palestine, some of them wearing masks. (Bild: AP/Markus Schreiber)
Around 150 activists protested for solidarity with Palestine, some of them wearing masks.
(Bild: AP/Markus Schreiber)
At least 23 of them were arrested. (Bild: AFP/John MacDougall)
At least 23 of them were arrested.
(Bild: AFP/John MacDougall)
Police in front of the occupied building (Bild: AFP/John MacDougall)
Police in front of the occupied building
(Bild: AFP/John MacDougall)

Property damage and anti-Semitism
The police recorded damage to property and launched an investigation into anti-Semitic and inciting statements. The building had been occupied on Wednesday. On that day, officers arrested 23 pro-Palestinian demonstrators and initiated 25 criminal investigations.

Here you can see a tweet from Humboldt University.

The protests were directed against the actions of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, but also partly against the Israeli government as a whole. University President Julia von Blumenthal met with squatters and staff on Thursday.

Mayor: "No lawless spaces"
Berlin's mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) was among those who criticized this approach. Universities are "not lawless spaces for anti-Semites and terror sympathizers." There have been repeated protests at German universities against Israel's actions in the war. Just a few weeks ago, the police broke up an occupation at the Free University of Berlin.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf