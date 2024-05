Doing sports, browsing or simply marveling?

Attention sports fans! You can challenge your body at the foodora Linzathlon presented by the "Krone" as well as at the Schafberglauf. Those who prefer to take it a little easier can immerse themselves in the comic scene, for example, or broaden their horizons at the Long Night of Research. Norbert Schneider in the Spinnerei Traun or Michael Bauer in Linz await culture fans.