Putin friend Wolf asked Kurz for help with sanctions

At the time, Wolf was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Russian car manufacturer GAZ, which is owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. GAZ is on the US sanctions list. In numerous messages, Wolf urges Kurz to support the lifting of the sanctions.

Request for intervention in Washington

"Today our GAZ problem is being presented to Mr. Manuchin (meaning the then US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, note). It would therefore be particularly important if you could please call the White House and Manuchin again," Wolf wrote to Kurz in January 2020. A little later, on January 23, 2020, he pressed again to see if Kurz could get him an appointment with Mnuchin. Unfortunately, Joe Biden had already been sworn in as the new US President on January 20, 2020 - and he had installed a new cabinet, Mnuchin was no longer in office.