Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A guest on the mountain

People dared to do more in the summit book

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 15:25

Old summit books are not only interesting from an alpine point of view. An exhibition in Klostertal provides exciting insights.

comment0 Kommentare

The summit cross is the destination and focal point of many mountain tours. To stand up there means to have made it, to have almost forgotten the efforts of the ascent through the sense of achievement. In this country, summit crosses are a natural part of the landscape, they are a visible expression of the development of the mountain world.

First summit poles, then crosses
However, this is a comparatively recent phenomenon, as Christof Thöny, historian and founding chairman of the Klostertal Museum Association, knows: "The forerunners of crosses were summit poles, which were mainly used for land surveying and the creation of the land register. The first crosses on Vorarlberg's mountain peaks were erected in the interwar period." According to Thöny, there was a real boom after 1945, when so-called returnee crosses were erected in many places. These logistically difficult undertakings were often carried out in memory of the fallen and in gratitude for the healthy returnees. "In the beginning, the material had to be laboriously carried up the mountain. The cross erected on the Roggelskopf in 1937 was the first of its kind in the Klostertal region," reports the historian. Closely interwoven with the history of summit crosses is the tradition of summit books. Today, these can often be found in a metal box attached to the cross. They act as guest books of the mountains, and the desire to document one's own achievements has existed since the beginning of alpinism. "Anton Neyer, the first ascent of the Zimba, recorded his summit victory in 1848 on a piece of paper and left it in a tin box as proof for later visitors to the mountain," says Thöny.

Today, summit books can often be found in a metal box attached to the cross. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Today, summit books can often be found in a metal box attached to the cross.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Summit climbers on days gone by. (Bild: Museumsverein Klostertal)
Summit climbers on days gone by.
(Bild: Museumsverein Klostertal)
Two alpinists sign the summit book on the Roggelskopf. (Bild: Museumsverein Klostertal)
Two alpinists sign the summit book on the Roggelskopf.
(Bild: Museumsverein Klostertal)

The historian has studied this special form of commemorative culture in detail. As part of the (hiking) exhibition "On the mountains of the Klostertal", the 43-year-old has set himself the task of searching for old summit books from the region in the archives of various sections of the Alpine Club, digitizing them and making them accessible to a wider public. The results can be viewed on the website of the Klostertal Museum Association. After the opening of the first Alpine Club huts, guest books were initially published in the accommodation facilities, in which, among other things, tour reports were entered. In the interwar period, the number of alpinists increased significantly and the oldest surviving summit books date from this period. Valve for people

Facts & Figures

Museum Association Klostertal, house no. 60 a, Wald a. Arlberg, opening hours: May 1 to October 31, Wednesdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm.
The exhibition "On the mountains of the Klostertal" will soon be on display in Ravensburg.
More information and insights into digitized summit books can be found at www.museumsverein-klostertal.at/archiv/gipfelbücher

An outlet for people during the Nazi era
This type of documentation is interesting on several levels: on the one hand, the books contain memories of people, mountain tours and sporting achievements from earlier times. On the other hand, they provide insights into contemporary historical events. "The remoteness of the mountains has led some people to express themselves more openly - especially during the National Socialist era," says Thöny. Some people used the summit book to express their displeasure with the regime.

In the summit book of the Gamsfreiheit, someone wrote about his time as a prisoner of war. (Bild: Alpenregion Bludenz Tourismus GmbH – Melanie Fleisch)
In the summit book of the Gamsfreiheit, someone wrote about his time as a prisoner of war.
(Bild: Alpenregion Bludenz Tourismus GmbH – Melanie Fleisch)
The guest book of the Freiburger Hütte from 1913 has now been digitized (Bild: Bergauer Rubina)
The guest book of the Freiburger Hütte from 1913 has now been digitized
(Bild: Bergauer Rubina)

In general, the pages usually contain more than just interesting alpine information, says the historian. Thöny particularly remembers a record from the summit book of the Gamsfreiheit from the 1970s. "The author reports on several pages about his time as a prisoner of war. He really wrote his experiences from his soul," says Thöny. Thanks to the support of the Alpine Club sections, it was also possible to digitize very old books, such as the guest book of the Freiburger Hütte from 1913. Those responsible at the Klostertal Museum Association are also grateful for information on previously unknown summit books in private ownership.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rubina Bergauer
Rubina Bergauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf