People dared to do more in the summit book

First summit poles, then crosses

However, this is a comparatively recent phenomenon, as Christof Thöny, historian and founding chairman of the Klostertal Museum Association, knows: "The forerunners of crosses were summit poles, which were mainly used for land surveying and the creation of the land register. The first crosses on Vorarlberg's mountain peaks were erected in the interwar period." According to Thöny, there was a real boom after 1945, when so-called returnee crosses were erected in many places. These logistically difficult undertakings were often carried out in memory of the fallen and in gratitude for the healthy returnees. "In the beginning, the material had to be laboriously carried up the mountain. The cross erected on the Roggelskopf in 1937 was the first of its kind in the Klostertal region," reports the historian. Closely interwoven with the history of summit crosses is the tradition of summit books. Today, these can often be found in a metal box attached to the cross. They act as guest books of the mountains, and the desire to document one's own achievements has existed since the beginning of alpinism. "Anton Neyer, the first ascent of the Zimba, recorded his summit victory in 1848 on a piece of paper and left it in a tin box as proof for later visitors to the mountain," says Thöny.