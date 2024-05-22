How the tornado formed over the city center of Graz

Could air vortices like the one over Graz become more frequent? It's impossible to say for sure, even in the context of climate change, says the meteorologist. "Tornadoes occur very locally and irregularly," explains Matella. "But observations are increasing because everyone has a smartphone." At best, the next storm is not expected any time soon: Although the week will remain unsettled in Styria, storms like the one on Tuesday are not to be expected.