Ohlsdorf: Public prosecutor investigates head of BH

Proceedings delegated from Wels to Salzburg

Following the announcement of a complaint by the environmental NGO AllRise, the public prosecutor's office in Wels initially took action and investigated an initial suspicion. Even at this stage, when there was no decision on an official investigation, the proceedings were delegated by the senior public prosecutor's office in Linz to the authorities in Salzburg. The reason for this was that the local prosecutors in Wels were working ex officio with the district authority in Gmunden. And so as not to arouse any suspicion of bias, they entrusted their colleagues in Salzburg with the case.