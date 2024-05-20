Bearded vultures should no longer disappear from Tyrol

54,000 euros for bearded vulture management

A dedicated bearded vulture management team has now been set up for North Tyrol to ensure the continued existence of the birds of prey. Over the next three years, the province of Tyrol will provide a total of up to 54,000 euros for this purpose, with around 43 percent being covered by EU funding. "Since the first successful reintroduction in the Hohe Tauern National Park in the mid-1980s, things have been going uphill bit by bit," says a delighted René Zumtobel, Provincial Councillor for Nature Conservation.