Film off: Salzburg’s cinemas with historical flair

Anyone digging through the archives in Hallein will find an equally long cinema tradition: in 1921, the Hallein Invalids' Organization was granted a cinema license. It was officially opened in 1925 and the first sound film was shown in 1931. Today, the town maintains the cinema in combination with an event venue. "We have around 20,000 visitors a year in the cinema alone," reveals cinema manager Andreas Klimitsch. The program is created externally: Arthouse movies are shown, but also blockbusters.