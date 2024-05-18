Authority takes its time with Ferlach jetty facility

Footbridge for the fire department and divers

Although the Ferlach municipal council was responsible for dismantling the boarding aids and converting the lido into a leisure facility, the former bathing jetty, which is no longer referred to as such by the municipality itself (see picture), is still a case for the Klagenfurt-Land district authority. "We have declared the jetty as a boat landing stage for the fire department and divers, but whether it has to be dismantled is still up to the district authority," says Ferlach's mayor Ingo Appé in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. And this has been the case for a good year now.