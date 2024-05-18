Mayor waits
Authority takes its time with Ferlach jetty facility
The district authority has still not made a decision on the Ressnig leisure facility. The future of the jetty is therefore still uncertain.
Last year, it was not only the removal of the boarding aids at the former lido in Ressnig that dampened the mood for swimming (we reported). The uncertain future of the bathing jetty was also the number one topic of conversation among visitors. And this is unlikely to change this year either.
Footbridge for the fire department and divers
Although the Ferlach municipal council was responsible for dismantling the boarding aids and converting the lido into a leisure facility, the former bathing jetty, which is no longer referred to as such by the municipality itself (see picture), is still a case for the Klagenfurt-Land district authority. "We have declared the jetty as a boat landing stage for the fire department and divers, but whether it has to be dismantled is still up to the district authority," says Ferlach's mayor Ingo Appé in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. And this has been the case for a good year now.
The process is still ongoing
When asked by district governor Johannes Leitner, he says: "There has been no decision on this yet." The proceedings have not yet been concluded. It also remains to be seen when the proceedings will be concluded. After all, it is a question of liability in the event of an accident.
And while the authorities are still taking their time with the proceedings surrounding the bathing jetty, this issue will certainly be the topic of discussion among the countless bathers from the Rosental valley and the surrounding area again this year
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.