This is the most animalistic job in the army

Eight million horses galloped for the Austro-Hungarian monarchy during the First World War. A good 110 years later, there are only 62 military horses left in Austria. Tanks, rockets and motorized vehicles have almost made the Haflinger superfluous in the eyes of the military. But only almost. This is demonstrated by a local inspection in the Tyrolean biathlon Mecca at the Hochfilzen military training area. It is under Salzburg's military command.