New collection
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend sexy in a bikini for H&M
Summer can come: H&M puts stunning shapes and eye-catching prints at the center of its summer collection. Leonardo DiCarprio's girlfriend shows just how great the Swedish fashion giant's new pieces look. The Italian model is one of the beauties that H&M hired for its new campaign.
This summer, H&M is focusing on modern caftans, summer dresses and matching sets inspired by the energy and culture of Brazil. Black and red are also part of the color palette, as are beige and greige, mixed with green color accents.
Volume and transparency
This summer's key pieces include innovative knitted kaftans and crocheted basics, but also summer dresses in voluminous maxi shapes, sleeveless mini dresses and coordinated skirt or crop top sets worn with bikini tops.
According to H&M, this year you can cut a fine figure on the beach in crochet bikinis, bandeau necklines, triangle tops and lace-up details. The beach look is rounded off with chunky jewelry in gold, reminiscent of flotsam and jetsam. Hats and raffia bags also add that certain something.
"Powerful and self-confident"
"The collection's flowing caftans, voluminous dresses and skirt or shorts sets are informal, so we've heightened the drama with eye-catching prints in organic shapes and playing with volume - it feels powerful and confident, but you also find this sensuality that feels very current," says Eliana Masgalos, Concept Designer at H&M, about the new collection.
In addition to Ceretti, Anok Yai and Devyn Garica were also in front of photographer Rafael Pacarotti's camera. The shoot took place in Brazil.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
