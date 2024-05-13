International UN employee killed for the first time

Hamas: No more contact with guards of four hostages

As the situation continues to deteriorate, concern for the abducted Israeli hostages is growing. According to a spokesman, Islamist Hamas has lost contact with the guards of four Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes over the past ten days. Among these hostages is the US-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, wrote a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades - the military arm of the Islamist Hamas - on the Telegram news channel. Goldberg-Polin was seen in a Hamas propaganda video a good two weeks ago.