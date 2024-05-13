"Would be better with Tel"
Hamann: “Bayern must think about selling Kane”
Ex-Bayern professional Didi Hamann has urged Bayern to consider selling striker Harry Kane. You have to ask whether the record champions wouldn't be happier with Tel up front and Kane's money on the bench. The Englishman has always disappeared in the important games, the expert rumbles.
These are statements that cause a stir. After all, Kane scored 44 goals in 45 competitive games in his first season with the record champions. An impressive rate. The Englishman is also appreciated in Munich for his leadership qualities and his human nature. Nevertheless, Hamann is critical of the striker.
"I would definitely ask the question internally: Are they better off with 100 million in the bank and him back on the island?" the former professional poses on Sky. 44 goals and twelve assists are certainly a good quota, but in the end it's titles that count and, as we all know, there were none.
Perhaps it would have worked out better if they had relied on the young Mathys Tel up front and strengthened the squad elsewhere, the 50-year-old speculates: "Bayern scored more goals last year without Kane than they have done now".
Dropped in the Champion League
However, Hamann was particularly angry about the Champions League. "They did well against Arsenal - he was nowhere to be seen there. He didn't show much against Madrid either - he had a chance to make it 2-0, which was difficult, with his left foot on the outside of the net. And then he goes off after 80 minutes because his back is closing up. I have to be honest: I have no sympathy for that," raged the former international.
However, a sale of the England captain is considered almost impossible. Munich are more than satisfied with Kane's performance. They want to play for the title again in all competitions with him next season. However, Hamann primarily sees other obstacles to a sale: "That was the star purchase. The club would admit that it was a mistake in quotation marks - you can argue about whether it was a mistake."
