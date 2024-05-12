What you can still buy for less than ten euros

CPS YouGov Austria has over 60 years of experience in analyzing purchasing behavior. Around 4000 Austrian households send their purchases of everyday goods to the market research company every day. This representative sample (household panel) makes it possible to precisely measure the purchasing behavior of households. The participants also answer questions on attitudes and media consumption. This makes it possible to say exactly WHO buys WHAT, WHEN, WHERE, HOW OFTEN, HOW MUCH and at what PRICE?

Anyone interested in participating in the CPS YouGov Austria household panel can find out more and register here: austria@gfk-cps.com