What you can still buy for less than ten euros

The enormous food inflation has accelerated a consumer trend: Austrians are buying more on promotion in the supermarket than ever before. This is actually taking pressure off the wallet. The "Krone" lists what you can currently get for less than ten euros if you look out for discounts.
Retail expert Klara Fichtenbauer from the market research company CPS YouGov Austria has determined for the "Krone" how the proportion of food that is bought at a discount has developed in recent years. In addition: which drinks and foods have the highest proportion of special offers.
A comparison of the current brochures with the offers of the four major food retailers Billa, Spar, Hofer and Lidl, which were valid on Monday, shows that consumers can save money everywhere: Consumers can save money everywhere if they are flexible in their choice of food and put what is currently "on offer" in their shopping trolley. In fact, an astonishing number of products can be bought for less than ten euros.
At Billa , for example, you can buy a watermelon for 1.29 euros - 48 percent less than the normal price. If you buy two packs of the cream cheese spread "Philadelphia", you only pay 1.89 euros each, a discount of 1.20 euros. For the Ja! Fruchtjoghurt has a "2 + 1 free" promotion, reducing the price of a pot from 0.79 euros to 0.52 euros. The same promotion applies to the "Schärdinger Dessert Creme" chocolate or vanilla: if you take three, you only pay 0.66 euros per piece instead of 0.99 euros. If you still want something healthy, you can buy a Häuptelsalat for 1.19 euros, a minus of 30 cents. In total, this entire example shopping basket costs 9.80 euros.
Spar also often entices customers with "2 + 1" promotions: If you take three Landliebe curd creams, for example, you only pay 0.72 euros for each. The price of three pretzel croissants drops from 0.99 to 0.66 euros each. The "Love Donut" (with a pink heart on the glaze) is "1 + 1 free", halving the price of a donut from 1.09 to 0.54 euros. A similar promotion applies to the grated hard cheese "Despar Pecorino Romano", where the price drops from 1.99 to 1.39 euros for two or more pieces. And the Zuegg fruit juice (0.5 liters) is currently on offer for 1.99 euros, a discount of 16 percent. All in all, it costs 9.99 euros, which is just under ten euros.
Hofer has a sunflower bread for 1.29 euros (minus 27 percent) on offer from Monday. There is even a 50 percent discount on premium cherry tomatoes from Austria, bringing the 200 gram pack down to 1.14 euros. A kilo of bananas is available for 1.19 euros, a discount of 29 percent on the normal price. Fru Fru is offering a "1 + 1 free" promotion, reducing the price per piece to 0.44 euros. 350 grams of hay milk Emmentaler is a quarter cheaper and costs 3.19 euros. And a 500 gram pack of roasted Jumbo peanuts costs 1.99 euros (down 28 percent). In total, this basket costs 9.68 euros.
Lidl is offering various one-euro promotions from Monday: Blueberries (125 grams), a mixed salad and a rocket salad are available for this price. A croissant with pistachio filling is available for 0.69 cents, a field cucumber is half price (59 cents) - or you can even pay just 39 cents with the Lidl app. Cocktail tomatoes from Austria (500 grams) are a third cheaper and cost 1.99 euros. A sweet pretzel sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar costs 0.69 euros (-30 percent), two fruit whey drinks "Latella" are on offer for 0.89 euros each (-35 percent) and two Nöm yogurts "Cremix" now cost 0.49 euros each instead of 0.79 and only 0.39 euros with the Lidl app. This brings the total (without the app prices) to 9.72 euros.
The reason why Austrians are increasingly turning to special offers is high inflation. Market researcher Klara Fichtenbauer: "Over the past two years, Austrian households have been confronted with a massive increase in food retail prices. In February 2023, the market research institute CPS YouGov Austria measured food inflation of almost 20 percent compared to the previous year, based on thousands of individual items." Although inflation has since fallen again, "regular prices" (excluding promotions) are still much higher than two years ago.
How the market research works
CPS YouGov Austria has over 60 years of experience in analyzing purchasing behavior. Around 4000 Austrian households send their purchases of everyday goods to the market research company every day. This representative sample (household panel) makes it possible to precisely measure the purchasing behavior of households. The participants also answer questions on attitudes and media consumption. This makes it possible to say exactly WHO buys WHAT, WHEN, WHERE, HOW OFTEN, HOW MUCH and at what PRICE?
The fact that everything has become more expensive weakens purchasing power. Fichtenbauer: "As a result of the price increases, the proportion of households that have to say of themselves 'I can't afford almost anything' has risen significantly. While the proportion of households with a very tight financial situation was 15 percent in 2021, it was already 23 percent of all households in the previous year."
In fact, Austrians are buying more discounted products than ever before: for well-known brand products, the proportion of sales in food retail accounted for by discounted items rose from 40% in 2020 to 46%. In other words, almost half of spending on manufacturer brands is already promotional purchases (see chart above).
Incidentally, the proportion of promotional purchases is by far the highest for beer, at 70% (see above). In concrete terms, this means that 70% of beer sales in grocery stores are generated with barley juice, which is currently being offered at a discount by one brand or another. Consumers also very often buy roasted coffee "on promotion". The same goes for wine, cooking oil, family packs of ice cream, fresh meat and chocolate bars.
